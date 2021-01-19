  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Acces to game data md_playcount / md_lastplayed

Acces to game data md_playcount / md_lastplayed

  • bnf_aud

    Hello,
    I hope to post in the good place.
    I need to acces directly to the games data like md_playcount or md_lastplayed.
    I don't find where the system save there datas.
    I use a pi3b with recalbox 6.1 with the ALEKFULL SOLO theme.

    Thanks for your help.

    Best regards.

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @bnf_aud

    The <lastplayed> and <playcount> information are saved in the gamelists.

    recalbox 6.1

    The forum does not support outdated images, if you want support for something, upgrade to the latest official version of Recalbox.

    0
acces 13 data 10 mdlastplayed 1 mdplaycount 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

203
Online

81.4k
Users

22.2k
Topics

161.3k
Posts