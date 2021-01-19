Acces to game data md_playcount / md_lastplayed
-
bnf_aud last edited by
Hello,
I hope to post in the good place.
I need to acces directly to the games data like md_playcount or md_lastplayed.
I don't find where the system save there datas.
I use a pi3b with recalbox 6.1 with the ALEKFULL SOLO theme.
Thanks for your help.
Best regards.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
The <lastplayed> and <playcount> information are saved in the gamelists.
recalbox 6.1
The forum does not support outdated images, if you want support for something, upgrade to the latest official version of Recalbox.