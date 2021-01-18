Quick game search on Recalbox 7.1.1

@breakbob

What shall I do?

First of all, I recommend that you calm down, whatever happened, panicking will not help you.

It it even possible to damage LCD screen by switching resolution on pcb board

I never heard any reports of this, I believe that it is not possible, the worst that should happen would be a buggy resolution, it could not damage the hardware, because you cannot overload the hadware to that level just by changing the resolution.

If the hardware was actually damaged, it must have been a coincidence (and very unlucky).

Test your Rpi on another monitor/TV with another cable.

I have no technical knowledge about PCB boards, but maybe there is a problem with the converter, you would need to check this, maybe it is just a faulty contact.