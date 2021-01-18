Quick game search on Recalbox 7.1.1
breakbob last edited by
Hello, I forgot what was a hotkey for quick game search (New feature in this version) I mapped new joypads and I can't remember now. Was it L shoulder and X or something?
@breakbob If you look in the bottom left corner, you'll see that R is the search button...
breakbob last edited by
@Zing hah.my screen resolution doesn't allow to see it and I can't adjust it , found anyway - many thanks!
Read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration
breakbob last edited by breakbob
Thanks @Zing I read the guide and change the values in config.txt with no effect so I changed them to default. Then I added overscan_scale=1, changed ratio of my screen to 4:3, rebooted it
and disaster happened. Im ended up with grey screen after each reboot. So I disconnected RPi ,connected my laptop via VGA cable and still have grey screen. Im using HDMI converter pcb board so I thought I possibly fried it? So then I disconnected the board, connected original game which came with Arcade 1Up machine and I have game sound but still have grey screen! It it even possible to damage LCD screen by switching resolution on pcb board? If my wife find out I broke Arcade 1Up machine she will kill me. I'm already panicking
What shall I do?
First of all, I recommend that you calm down, whatever happened, panicking will not help you.
It it even possible to damage LCD screen by switching resolution on pcb board
I never heard any reports of this, I believe that it is not possible, the worst that should happen would be a buggy resolution, it could not damage the hardware, because you cannot overload the hadware to that level just by changing the resolution.
If the hardware was actually damaged, it must have been a coincidence (and very unlucky).
Test your Rpi on another monitor/TV with another cable.
I have no technical knowledge about PCB boards, but maybe there is a problem with the converter, you would need to check this, maybe it is just a faulty contact.