GPi Case forces PiSnes

I have Recalbox 7.1.1 running on a PiZero W in a GPi Case.
Every time the system starts up the Emulator setting for SNES is set to "PISnes".
I want to use Snesx2002 because PiSnes does not support the retroarch menu by Hotkey + Y and also does not support Retroachievements.
I can change the settings of course, but they are not saved after the GPi was shut down. For other systems the settings are stored, however.
The problem is: If I forget to set to Snesx2002 and start a game with PiSnes, the savegame is completely lost.
How to fix this behaviour?
thanks
I can change the settings of course
How are you doing this? If you don't want to change the default emulator for all games on a given console, just go to the Emulationstation main menu, Advanced Emulator Configuration, choose the console you want to change the default emulator for, and change it.
Or, if you prefer, you can also configure some things with Configuration overload: