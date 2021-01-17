GPi Case forces PiSnes

I have Recalbox 7.1.1 running on a PiZero W in a GPi Case.

Every time the system starts up the Emulator setting for SNES is set to "PISnes".

I want to use Snesx2002 because PiSnes does not support the retroarch menu by Hotkey + Y and also does not support Retroachievements.

I can change the settings of course, but they are not saved after the GPi was shut down. For other systems the settings are stored, however.

The problem is: If I forget to set to Snesx2002 and start a game with PiSnes, the savegame is completely lost.

How to fix this behaviour?

thanks