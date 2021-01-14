After installing recalbox
After installing recalbox, it no longer creates a separate partition on my 128gb so card. Any suggestions?
Hello
you need to start recalbox once, and share partition will be create
@acris yeah, that’s what is supposed to happen, but that doesn’t happen anymore. I’m going to get a different Ed card today and give that a shot. The other one is old and may hav been corrupted
raspberry pi ? which ?
pc ? cpu gpu ?
@acris it was a corrupt sd card. Thanks for your help