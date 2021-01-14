  1. Home
X-Arcade TankStick Mouse 3 mapping

  • sroach

    Hello,

    With newer tank sticks there is a red button in the upper right corner that, when pressed should emulate "Mouse Button 3" but this is not available for me to map.

    Ultimately I would like to make this the hot key to escape out of Mame (and other emulators).

    evtest have the following for me:

    /dev/input/event0: Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver
    /dev/input/event1: Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver
    /dev/input/event2: SIGMACHIP USB Keyboard
    /dev/input/event3: HID 1241:1111
    /dev/input/event4: SIGMACHIP USB Keyboard

    Mouse 3 doesn't show an event on Xbox 360 (1 or 2) it only shows an event when pushed for HID 1241:1111

    Is there away to get that to be mappable for the Mame menu?

    tankstickredbutton.thumb.jpg.e4a3e18e86fb6c11ebc44ea4822624b7.jpg

mapping 108 x-arcade 35 mouse 26 tankstick 19
