Screen display not fit to my 720p TV
Hi, I am new in Recalbox so I have one problem to solve.
My TV is Toshiba 720p HD Ready. My device with Recalbox is RaspBerry Pi 3B+ and RecalBox image. When I connect my miniconsole to tv with HDMI cable the display is bigger than the TV display (so it has cut screen) and the resolution looks like 360p. I cant find any option to change the display resolution (like in RetroPie) to 720p or 1080. The problem with the screen display exists on:
- Recalbox
- Batocera
- LAKKA
and even RetroPie
But only RetroPie in Configuraton allows me to change to 720 or 1080. So there is my question, how to fit the display resolution to my tv.
PS. One more problem with RB, I have the WiFi connected and terminal and SFTP works, my image shows me the option to download new update of the system but internet status is NOT CONNECTED so when I am trying to download the update the system say there is no Internet.
I have dno acces to internet ISP router (problem is on RJ45 connected too [I made no changes for RJ45])
Thanks for understanding my problem..
Zing
@Zing thanks for reply.
I used this settings in config file:
disable_overscan=0
disable_overscan=1
and
#hdmi_group=1 #hdmi_mode=4
#hdmi_group=1 #hdmi_mode=16
I even try with #hdmi_group=2
The splash screen is playing 4 sec and next black screen, only sound is working.
This is the quality and sharp screen on my 27 inch PC Monitor 1920x1200
https://imgur.com/nt0Eidj
And this is my HDReady 720p TV
https://imgur.com/O7j1je5
Look how blured and low quality the text is, and the screen bigger than the tv(disabling overscan makes the black frame between the screen and the tv frame, the quality is the same or black screen)
https://imgur.com/ChoQN7o
Zing
@Insane91PL if you do not remove the # from the beginning of the line, it is not considered a command, test without the #.