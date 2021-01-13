  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Screen display not fit to my 720p TV

Screen display not fit to my 720p TV

display 51 720p 8 fit 2
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

326
Online

81.3k
Users

22.2k
Topics

161.0k
Posts