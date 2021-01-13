How do I disable SOME special hotkeys for good? (Save State, FF, etc.)
KAZ01 last edited by
Hello everyone.
I have a small issue with recalbox. I need to disable some of the hotkeys such as change save slot, save state, load state, rewind and fast forward, but not the others. I also want to enable a volume up and volume down hotkeys in place of the change save slot ones.
However, it seems that even after I reconfigure the Hotkeys in retroarch and save the new config file, the system undoes such changes when I launch another game.
How do I properly do this?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@KAZ01 Read this: https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator