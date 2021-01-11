Overclocking Pi400 with recalbox 7.1.1

Hi everyone.

I'm new here, and I can't find the answer to my question anywhere.

I'm gonna receive soon a pi400. I want to use it to run exclusively recalbox 7.1.1. and ideally boost the thing a bit. I've not found the precise answer, but combining different answers concerning the overclocking of recalbox using a pi4 + overclocking a pi400, I've deduced I only need to add the following lines at the end of the config.txt file of my micro sd card :

force_turbo=1

over_voltage=8

arm_freq=2200

Can someone please confirm it will work? Thanks.