Overclocking Pi400 with recalbox 7.1.1
fredifuri last edited by
Hi everyone.
I'm new here, and I can't find the answer to my question anywhere.
I'm gonna receive soon a pi400. I want to use it to run exclusively recalbox 7.1.1. and ideally boost the thing a bit. I've not found the precise answer, but combining different answers concerning the overclocking of recalbox using a pi4 + overclocking a pi400, I've deduced I only need to add the following lines at the end of the config.txt file of my micro sd card :
force_turbo=1
over_voltage=8
arm_freq=2200
Can someone please confirm it will work? Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fredifuri Right now, the best information about it is gathered in this topic:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21649/overclocking-pi4-with-recalbox-7