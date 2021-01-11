Recalbox 7.1.1 Freeze on my Odroid XU4
Hi,
I installed many times the Recalbox 7.1.1 on my Odroid XU4 because after 4 or 5 reboot I don't know the reason the system is freeze but I can use the ssh, What I can do?
Is a Recalbox OS problem?
Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
Is a Recalbox OS problem?
I believe not, otherwise more users would be reporting.
I can use the ssh, What I can do?
You can use some SSH command:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/dossiers-et-commandes-ssh
But, you need to find out what you're doing wrong, problems like that usually happen by:
- Incompatible theme (using the default theme solves the problem)
- Low quality storage device (original class 10 SD cards are recommended)
- Corrupted storage device (plugging the storage device into windows and checking for errors can resolve)
- Shutting down the system wrongly / Removing power without shutting down the system (you need to shut down correctly through the main menu)
- Some kind of mishandling (the user just needs to analyze what is changing before the system crashes)