Recalbox 7.1.1 Freeze on my Odroid XU4

  • Federiko

    Hi,
    I installed many times the Recalbox 7.1.1 on my Odroid XU4 because after 4 or 5 reboot I don't know the reason the system is freeze but I can use the ssh, What I can do?

    Is a Recalbox OS problem?

    Thanks.

  • Zing
    I believe not, otherwise more users would be reporting.

    I can use the ssh, What I can do?

    You can use some SSH command:
    https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/dossiers-et-commandes-ssh

    But, you need to find out what you're doing wrong, problems like that usually happen by:

    • Incompatible theme (using the default theme solves the problem)
    • Low quality storage device (original class 10 SD cards are recommended)
    • Corrupted storage device (plugging the storage device into windows and checking for errors can resolve)
    • Shutting down the system wrongly / Removing power without shutting down the system (you need to shut down correctly through the main menu)
    • Some kind of mishandling (the user just needs to analyze what is changing before the system crashes)
