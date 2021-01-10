Weird Sound Issue
Hi
Ive just setup Recalbox off a USB stick on my I5 2400, 16gig Ram and a Nvidia 960gt Video.
Ive had to change the audio to HDMI 1 and the music is playing on main screen no issues, Ive added some roms and tried a few Amstradcpc games and they work with sound (NO ISUUES)
Also tried Gamecube and sound works perfect on that as well, its when i try Megadrive, snes game the games work but have NO SOUND.
Can anybody point me in the right direction, as i really like recalbox and dont want to have to go installing windows and running launchbox on it
Thanks in advance
PureJaguar
