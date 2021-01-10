Recalbox Theme Customization: "Recalbox-Next"
Good morning group!
I want to ask you a question, this time about customizing the Recalbox interface a little more complicated.
I want to customize the default theme "Recalbox-Next" by adding some logos to the background, which I suppose could be an image which is inside a folder whose location I do not know and that can be edited.
I leave you an image with that idea
Somebody can help me?
Thank you very much people !!!
@MichaelK It should be in the following path:
/recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/themes/recalbox-next
But the only thing I have managed to find are the images of the game consoles
@MichaelK Read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/personnalisation-du-frontend/ajouter-des-themes-a-emulationstation