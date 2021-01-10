Recalbox Theme Customization: "Recalbox-Next"

Good morning group!

I want to ask you a question, this time about customizing the Recalbox interface a little more complicated.

I want to customize the default theme "Recalbox-Next" by adding some logos to the background, which I suppose could be an image which is inside a folder whose location I do not know and that can be edited.

I leave you an image with that idea

Somebody can help me?

Thank you very much people !!!

