HDMI no signal when booting game
mixalakis989 last edited by
Happy new year
I have a Recalbox 7 on Raspberry Pi 3b with a 256gb san disk. the system boots fine but when i run any game it shows me no signal. i tried 2-3 4k tvs and changed hdmi cables it works fine.
let me know if this is fixable
Thanks
Michael
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mixalakis989
It is a known problem between 4k TVs and RPi4, it will be fixed in the next version:
- Fix detection of 4k screen (#1384) (https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md)