External USB storage shared with another retrogaming os

@darknesscrysis See if this helps:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/reseau/partage/charger-ses-roms-depuis-un-partage-reseau-samba-un-nas-par-exemple

Considering that you are on the Recalbox forum, and Recalbox is working, we are unable to provide support for another operating system.

I recommend that you test both systems, and choose one like the vast majority of users do. I say from experience: I tested 2 different systems in the past, but Recalbox was my final choice, for stability, practicality and functionality. Even the Recalbox community caught my attention, as it was more receptive and participatory.

Obviously, not everyone agrees with this, and there are users who choose other systems, there is no problem with that (the only problem is when a user chooses another system and becomes a "hater" and tries to attack the Team and the community unnecessarily).

But, using 2 different operating systems at the same time, it will be "stressful" so to speak (I don't know the correct term in English), you will have problems like the one you are facing, and you will end up confusing one system with another , systems may conflict over configuration files with the same name, but with different options, etc.