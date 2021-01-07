Bad sound with RP4 composite connection in emulators with default settings

Hello!,

Could somebody tell me, maybe who may be already have faced a very bad sound in games ( the menu music is all good) on the 4th Raspberry via composite connection and default Recalbox settings - wheezing like not enough power ( but not slow) - effect really killed the dynamics or lack of voltage to it.

But when I pull out sd card with recalbox,and insert it with a retropie - everything is normal ( also with default settings).

That is, apparently I need to wind up some audio tweaks in the retroarch settings. But even to wind and balance the parameters of the choice of the local "driver" with the rest of the audio settings is not special