Retroarch settings without starting
-
IGA last edited by
How to enter in retroarch system menu without game start?
( i've change something in video driver output settings ( maybe 'gl', 'monitor index' or 'vertical refresh rate', now noone rom can't be started)
-
Voytex86 last edited by
I don't think it's possible to open the RetroArch menu without entering the game.
You can try to edit one of these files via LAN with Notepad ++ or via terminal with GNU nano:
-
share/system/configs/retroarch/cores/retroarch-core-options.cfg
-
share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg
-
-
IGA last edited by
@Voytex86 Thank you