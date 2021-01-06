Retroarch settings without starting

  1. Home
  • IGA

    How to enter in retroarch system menu without game start?

    ( i've change something in video driver output settings ( maybe 'gl', 'monitor index' or 'vertical refresh rate', now noone rom can't be started)

    0
  • Voytex86

    I don't think it's possible to open the RetroArch menu without entering the game.
    You can try to edit one of these files via LAN with Notepad ++ or via terminal with GNU nano:

    • share/system/configs/retroarch/cores/retroarch-core-options.cfg

    • share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg

    0 IGA 1 Reply
  • IGA

    @Voytex86 Thank you 😉

    0
