Problem with two PS3 controllers - incorrect order for Player 1 and 2 in RetroArch
Hi guys,
I just installed Recalbox 7.1.1 on my RPi3b+ and I have the same problem as I did on Recalbox 6.1.1 with two PS3 controllers connected.
Both controllers are paired and connected via one usb bluetooth dongle (CSR 4.0).
The red PS3 controller (#0 SONY PLAYSTATION...OLLER) is connected first on channel 1 (LED number 1 is lit on it) and selected for "INPUT P1" in "CONTROLLERS SETTINGS".
The white PS3 controller (#1 SONY PLAYSTATION...OLLER) is connected second on channel 2 (LED number 2 is lit on it) and selected for "INPUT P2" in "CONTROLLERS SETTINGS".
Unfortunately, after running any RetroArch emulator (NES, SNES, PSX etc.), it turns out that their order is changed - the white PS3 controller on channel 2 controls the game menu and "Player 1", the red PS3 controller on channel 1 controls only "Player 2".
Can this be fixed somehow?
In the bluetooth.tar file, both controllers have the same name & ID:
Maybe this is causing problems in RetroArch?