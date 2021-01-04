RecalBox 7.1 never loads, Pi4 turns on & off

hi, so I just installed Recalbox on my SD card, and it/the SD card aren't loading... the Pi flicks on and off, shows glimpses of a loading screen for a second, but never actually loads (I'm using a brand new Raspberry Pi4 Desktop Kit w/ Official USB-C Power Supply and the 16GB SanDisk Edge MicroSD HC I A1 10 that came with it).

I initially just plugged in the SD card to get the Pi setup, on the internet, update the software, etc. (this was purchased in December so the upgrades were probably all fairly new). I then DL'd balenaEtcher 1.5.113, and used that to Flash recalbox-rpi4.img.xz to the SD card.

Now, after I've put the SD card in and power on my Pi, it just flashes on briefly over and over again, with a screen at the top left that's there for less than a second which says:

"RECALBOX Please wait! DO NOT power off until the system is completely shut-down or you may damage your Recalbox."

(I'd attach a screen shot if it was helpful but that's basically it).

Clicking the mouse or pressing any of the keyboard buttons don't seem to break it out of this cycle.

I've removed all other peripherals (my controller, the speakers I had plugged in, which would would flash on and off each time) to cut down on variables/in case this was some power issue (but again, this is a factory-model new power cable).

So, anyone else experienced this?? (it seems to be an issue with the SD card, which isn't making any sense since it seemed to flash without any issue). Anyone have any ideas on how to fix this?

The only alternative I can think of is trying to write to the card using Raspberry Pi Imager, but I'd like to try to cut down on further wear and tear of the card if possible.