Set up emulators for PAL crt-tv
Hello)
Could somebody there help me with running emulators on PAL crt-tv via composit on RP4?
I write in config file lines:
enable_tvout=1
sdtv_mode=2
sdtv_aspect=1 to enable composite output
It's work, but slow 50 fps\Hz, so gameplay and sound very different from normal ntsc-roms running. And blackboards on top and down of screen also available.
So, i need set up all emulators to run at 60hz (60fps) with normal speed and sound. How?
( TV has support 60 Hz)
Good evening.
Alas, the PAL standard makes sense to use 50 hertz. You need to use the NTSC standard there is just 60 hertz.
sdtv_mode=0 or 1
audio_pwm_mode=0
Read https://4pda.ru/forum/index.php?showtopic=802556&view=findpost&p=87392162 only on russian.