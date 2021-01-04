Set up emulators for PAL crt-tv

Hello)

Could somebody there help me with running emulators on PAL crt-tv via composit on RP4?

I write in config file lines:

enable_tvout=1

sdtv_mode=2

sdtv_aspect=1 to enable composite output

It's work, but slow 50 fps\Hz, so gameplay and sound very different from normal ntsc-roms running. And blackboards on top and down of screen also available.

So, i need set up all emulators to run at 60hz (60fps) with normal speed and sound. How?

( TV has support 60 Hz)