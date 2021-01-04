  1. Home
  5. Set up emulators for PAL crt-tv

  • IGA

    Hello)
    Could somebody there help me with running emulators on PAL crt-tv via composit on RP4?
    I write in config file lines:
    enable_tvout=1
    sdtv_mode=2
    sdtv_aspect=1     to enable composite output

    It's work, but slow 50 fps\Hz, so gameplay and sound very different from normal ntsc-roms running. And blackboards on top and down of screen also available.

    So, i need set up all emulators to run at 60hz (60fps) with normal speed and sound. How?
    ( TV has support 60 Hz)

  • nmichael200

    Good evening.
    Alas, the PAL standard makes sense to use 50 hertz. You need to use the NTSC standard there is just 60 hertz.

    sdtv_mode=0 or 1
    audio_pwm_mode=0

    Read https://4pda.ru/forum/index.php?showtopic=802556&view=findpost&p=87392162 only on russian.

