IPAC2 not working after upgrading to 7.1.1 on RPi 3

Hello everyone,

I've upgraded my RPi3 from Recalbox 6.1.1 to 7.1.1 and now my controlls are not working anymore.

I'm using an older IPAC2 via USB which was working fine beforehand via xarcade2jstick.

I've followed the instructions in the wiki (https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/usb-encoders/recalbox-for-your-usb-keyboard-encoder) to set it up, but without success. It's not even recognised as a controller at all.

Here's the output from the support script https://transfer.sh/CefWy/recalbox-support-289c6078-cc26-5e7a-399a-88a59088e5b7.tar.gz

Is this a known problem?

Thanks in advance for any help.