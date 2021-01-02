Scyscrapper bugged mine Recalbox 7.1.1
-
Help! I had some systems without game screenshot(MSX1, MSX2) so I decided to run Skyscraper again this time by selection 3D case rather than In-game screenshot. The missing systems screenshot were updated but to my horror Skyscraper wiped off some gameslist completely! NES, MAME, ATARI800XL, VECTREX doesn't show any games at all or just 1 game now
Games are still there, main screen shows correct number but when clicking on these systems there's nothing. I haven't check gameslist file but I run different scraper options on VECTREX over and over again - still showing only 1 out of 67 games
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@breakbob Use external software, it's easier.
I recommend the Skraper:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G388Gc6kkRs&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox
Or, the ARRM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager?_=1609592968003
-
Thanks @Zing . Not liking my Skyscraper but
Skraper looks impressive! My guess is I can just pop in my SD card with Recalbox into my laptop and Skraper will defect all system and scrape without overwriting existing ones? Or shall I get clean USB stick and scrape all stuff there. I'm not fussed about videos m, just in-game screenshots
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@breakbob There are several possible configurations, both with Skraper and ARRM.
At first the games that already have images are not replaced, only if you configure it for that (some people like to keep a "default" -> imagine that you only have a screenshot of the game, but want to keep as default a MIX (Screenshot + LOGO + cartridge), then you need to check how you want, and configure according to what you want.).
It is relatively easy to use and configure, make a test with a system that you have few games to start (as suggested in the Skraper video tutorial), and when the result is the desired one, then do it on the other systems.
-
@Zing yeah, I definitely try this approach. I will back up my stuff first many thanks again !
-
breakbob last edited by
@Zing Just update, I couldn't get successful connection to Skraper (Server overload) so I ran my Skyscraper on Vectrex by choosing only game logos and after games update, all my missing games from Atari, MAME,NES, VECTREX appeared again, with game screenshots! So bizarre! But I'm gonna make a backup now and try Skraper after weekend when traffic easy off a bit
Have a good weekend !