Scyscrapper bugged mine Recalbox 7.1.1

@breakbob There are several possible configurations, both with Skraper and ARRM.

At first the games that already have images are not replaced, only if you configure it for that (some people like to keep a "default" -> imagine that you only have a screenshot of the game, but want to keep as default a MIX (Screenshot + LOGO + cartridge), then you need to check how you want, and configure according to what you want.).

It is relatively easy to use and configure, make a test with a system that you have few games to start (as suggested in the Skraper video tutorial), and when the result is the desired one, then do it on the other systems.