General performance problems on 90% of games

Morning gang and Happy New Year! I just got a Pi4 and used the Raspberry Pi Imager to install Recalbox on it. I've got Recalbox working on my TV the problem is it's running really chippy. The framerate on the Recalbox program itself is a little slow but digestible. The problem is that when I start up games they seem like they're having trouble working. Like the music skips as well as the graphics. I could take a little video if anyone is interested but any ideas about what might relieve this? I'm running SNES, GBA, Dreamcast, PSX, N64 and Genesis emulators. The only game that runs smoothly is Super Mario 64 lol. I tried running Ogre Battle 64 which ran smooth but had some music skipping.

I tried changing emulators in metadata but that didn't work. I tried formatting the card and starting the process over, that didn't work. I HIGHLY doubt it's an overheating problem, someone already suggested that but I don't see how it could be since it's a problem right from startup.

Anyway, let me know if you have any ideas! Thank you!