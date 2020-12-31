Installation of recalbox hungs with colorful window
jakubm82
Hi,
I am using raspberryPi 3b+ and wanted to install recalbox 4.1
When I copied all files from the installation package to my sd card (32GB) formatted to FAT32, and inserted it to raspberry nothing happens.
I power up the box and only a colorful window appears
Can you help please?
Recalbox 4.1 is not compatible ! It s very old!
Download raspberry pi imager and use 7.1.1
https://download.recalbox.com/fr/
Ok, thanks! Currently on it.