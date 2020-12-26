7.1.1 Doesn't Update Games List

@Claudio-Cortes Mine is a fresh install on a brand new 32GB micro SD memory card on a brand new Pi 4.

Once I installed Recalbox and noticed all the pre-installed games. I connected my Pi to my network and removed all the ROM files from their rom folders as I am a veteran Recalbox user.

Once I rebooted my Pi4, I expected the gaming consoles to disappear on the screen assuming the behavior would be the same as the 6.x version, but instead they remained with the listing of the deleted games in them..

I hope the response I get is that now we have to edit gameslist.xml file manually to update what we delete from the rom folders.