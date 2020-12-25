Splashscreen working, then goes Black RPI 4 400

Hey there and merry christmas to everybody.

This is my first post on this forum.

Yesterday i got an update on my Recalbox RPI 4 400.

I was running Recalbox 7 just fine. After the update my TV does show the splashscreen and just goes black after this.

A few seconds later a floaty message from my TV pops up saying that it is an unsupported format.

(Sound Output is working fine, so i guess i am plugged in to the correct hdmi port)

(I am running a LG C9 OLED TV)

It does run just fine on my Samsung TV in the bedroom.

Does anybody have any ideas on how to solve this?

I already did a fresh install after thinking there was a problem while updating.

I am quite new to this topic so i am hoping for some help.

Thx to anyone reading this and helping me in advance.

Greetings Thomas