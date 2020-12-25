  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Splashscreen working, then goes Black RPI 4 400

Splashscreen working, then goes Black RPI 4 400

  • senses88

    Hey there and merry christmas to everybody.

    This is my first post on this forum.

    Yesterday i got an update on my Recalbox RPI 4 400.

    I was running Recalbox 7 just fine. After the update my TV does show the splashscreen and just goes black after this.
    A few seconds later a floaty message from my TV pops up saying that it is an unsupported format.

    (Sound Output is working fine, so i guess i am plugged in to the correct hdmi port)

    (I am running a LG C9 OLED TV)
    It does run just fine on my Samsung TV in the bedroom.

    Does anybody have any ideas on how to solve this?

    I already did a fresh install after thinking there was a problem while updating.

    I am quite new to this topic so i am hoping for some help.

    Thx to anyone reading this and helping me in advance.

    Greetings Thomas

    0
  • senses88

    Hey there, i am replying to myself now 🙂

    After using ssh to edit the config.txt file and enabling hdmi_Safe=1

    I can get into ES. The problem now is, that the resolution and overscan is completely messed up.

    How do i change the value of safe mode?

    I feel, i am so close to it.

    Does anybody know, what the changes between 7 and 7.1.1 are and why normal hdmi mode is not working anymore ?

    greeting Thomas

    0
splashscreen 11 400 9 goes 8
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

451
Online

80.9k
Users

21.9k
Topics

159.9k
Posts