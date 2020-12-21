After 10 years of trials finally reliable n64 netplay was achieved (using SBC / linux / raspberry or anything else)

For several years I've tried to play n64 Perfect Dark coop mode with my brother that lives away.

We've tried Project64k compiled with kaillera and also AQZ mode and it was never possible before using any kind of emulator that promised netplay, once when both are playing its own game, with the gamepad inputs from the other one, we quickly got minor lags that would track someone on a wall making it impossible to finish the game.

We finally manage to play reliable n64 netplay and would like to share it with the community how it is done using Parsec + Retrobat (which is Recalbox running on windows, but you could use anything else) You just need to create a parsec account, and install retrobat on the windows computer that is going to be the Host, and then connect the other devices that could be using either, linux, Android, Windows, raspberry, or whatever to the host using parsec as well.

This was a really game changer where now I can play the netplay of N64 from my SBC (actually own a Odroid xU4 with Android and Recalbox sd card alternatives)