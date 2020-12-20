Trackball Motion Issues
-
arcadezz last edited by
Hello, I have a ps2 trackball that works over USB(with adapter) or PS2, but the motion is very bad. It skips alot and gets stuck alot, goes in the wrong direction, etc.....games are unplayable in MAME. If I hook it up to windows and run the same games in MAME on windows, it works perfectly.
I really like Recalbox and have been trying for days to get it working properly with no luck.....Can anyone help and suggest how to fix this?
Thanks.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@arcadezz See if these links (although old) help you: