PS3 BlueThoot Problem

@Gigi20

next time think before write

Calm down, I didn't mean to offend you, sorry for being so objective.

Have you think that due that it didn't work i made some test????

Did you test with the system completely clean, before you modified it?

I'm sure I was clear enough, and I can't understand your revolt.

Sorry, I don't want to look offensive, but you need to understand that I don't know what you are doing, what you did, what you tried to do... You need to be more specific, you need to be more clear and detail exactly what is happening, otherwise it is impossible to help.

You said "The system was completely clean", but you want me to understand that you "did some tests"... it is at least inconsistent for you to say "next time think before write"...

Please, we will not argue unnecessarily, you thought that I was originally offensive, but you try to attack me is not the right way, I am trying to help you, and I just wanted to make it clear that your information was inconsistent: "totally clean" + "changed parameter".

There is an Italian or English versione of that page!!

Unfortunately there are still no tutorials in Italian, the tutorial section is undergoing an update, and as the team is French, it will always be the French language that will have information first, and only later, depending on the availability of a translator, will it be translated.

This page may be out of date, but it is in English:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/configuration-test/manually-connect-a-bluetooth-control

Or if you prefer, you can use an online translator like the google translator (not so accurate, but if you compare it with the original version, you can understand):

https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=fr&tl=it&u=https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/configuration-test/connecter-manuellement-le-controleur-bluetooth

Could someone suggest to me what are the best bluetooth controller to use with Recalbox!

You can check on this page the ones that are officially recognized by Recalbox:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/controller

I can say that 8Bitdo joysticks are the most used, and the original PS3 and Ps4 controls too (but, I have a cheap PS3 clone and a USB SNES clone that work very well, it just doesn't have official support, it's a matter of "bad luck" buy joysticks that are not recognized by Recalbox).