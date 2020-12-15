PS3 BlueThoot Problem
I have installed the last release Version 7.1.1 of recalbox
I didn't find a way to make the bluetooth work
with my compatible PS3 Controller
I tryied official bluez and shanwan without success!
Any idea?
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=official
Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
Did you test with the system completely clean, before you modified it? If you copied the configuration files from an earlier version, it is normal to have problems (especially ready-made images downloaded from the internet as you had).
@Zing The system was completely clean !!!!
I'm using this controller
https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B07MCGVKHD/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I made all the test on the original image
Thnaks
Zing Global moderator Translator
This parameter comes with 1 by default, so you are not telling the truth.
In addition, developers do not have all the joysticks that exist, so obviously not all joysticks are compatible (although most joysticks are). I don't have that joystick, and I can't test it, the only thing I can recommend is:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/configuration-test/connecter-manuellement-le-controleur-bluetooth
"so you are not telling the truth".
Hey Man!!!!!!!
Have you think that due that it didn't work i made some test????
And i have tried to change some parametres from default???
have you thought that???
You are a little ACID in every answer you gave to me without any reason!
So please "are not telling the truth" next time think before write!!!!! OK ZING MY FRIENDS????
I don't speack french sorry!!! There is an Italian or English versione of that page!!
or
Could someone suggest to me what are the best bluetooth controller to use with Recalbox!
Thank You!!!!!
I tried the ssh command shown in the page without success with bluez official and shanwan
the result is always :
[bluetooth]# Failed to pair: org.bluez.Error.ConnectionAttemptFailed
Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
next time think before write
Calm down, I didn't mean to offend you, sorry for being so objective.
Did you test with the system completely clean, before you modified it?
I'm sure I was clear enough, and I can't understand your revolt.
Sorry, I don't want to look offensive, but you need to understand that I don't know what you are doing, what you did, what you tried to do... You need to be more specific, you need to be more clear and detail exactly what is happening, otherwise it is impossible to help.
You said "The system was completely clean", but you want me to understand that you "did some tests"... it is at least inconsistent for you to say "next time think before write"...
Please, we will not argue unnecessarily, you thought that I was originally offensive, but you try to attack me is not the right way, I am trying to help you, and I just wanted to make it clear that your information was inconsistent: "totally clean" + "changed parameter".
There is an Italian or English versione of that page!!
Unfortunately there are still no tutorials in Italian, the tutorial section is undergoing an update, and as the team is French, it will always be the French language that will have information first, and only later, depending on the availability of a translator, will it be translated.
This page may be out of date, but it is in English:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/configuration-test/manually-connect-a-bluetooth-control
Or if you prefer, you can use an online translator like the google translator (not so accurate, but if you compare it with the original version, you can understand):
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=fr&tl=it&u=https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/configuration-test/connecter-manuellement-le-controleur-bluetooth
Could someone suggest to me what are the best bluetooth controller to use with Recalbox!
You can check on this page the ones that are officially recognized by Recalbox:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/controller
I can say that 8Bitdo joysticks are the most used, and the original PS3 and Ps4 controls too (but, I have a cheap PS3 clone and a USB SNES clone that work very well, it just doesn't have official support, it's a matter of "bad luck" buy joysticks that are not recognized by Recalbox).