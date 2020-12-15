Dreamcast emulator not visible on Recalbox 7.1.1
Hello the community,
I have a problem with the Dreamcast emulator, I don't see the emulator in the recalbox menu.
I use version 7.1.1-Reloaded, I have the updated DC bios and in the "roms/dreamcast" folder, I put the roms in .chd, .cdi
Has anyone ever encountered this problem?
Scavy Global moderator
@fcouant what is your board ?
@Scavy I use a raspberry pi 2 type B - 1GO Ram : Recalbox v7.1.1 and external WD 1 To HDD
Hello @fcouant
your raspberry is not compatible with dreamcast
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
you need to buy pi4 or NUC
Hello @acris
Thank you for your help. I hadn't seen that part of the documentation. I will have to invest