  5. C64 / Plus4 how autostart with e.g. sys12345

  • Schattenwesen

    Hello,
    I'm using the C64 / plus4 vice-emulator. Many of my old programs start automatic. So they have a basic-code or a row with e.g. sys12345 to start a assembler program.
    I's all ok !!
    But: There are a few programs without any row (basic or sys)...
    After loading the program: I see the "standard Commodore-screen with the cursor". After typing the start "sys12345" the program starts. It's laborious....

    Now the question:
    Is there a way to "autostart" such programs? A cfg-file for each prg-program?
    Every program has a different "SYS"-address...
    Any Ideas?

    Thank you!

    I use Recalbox 7.1.1 / x64 .....

