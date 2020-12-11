C64 / Plus4 how autostart with e.g. sys12345
Hello,
I'm using the C64 / plus4 vice-emulator. Many of my old programs start automatic. So they have a basic-code or a row with e.g. sys12345 to start a assembler program.
I's all ok !!
But: There are a few programs without any row (basic or sys)...
After loading the program: I see the "standard Commodore-screen with the cursor". After typing the start "sys12345" the program starts. It's laborious....
Now the question:
Is there a way to "autostart" such programs? A cfg-file for each prg-program?
Every program has a different "SYS"-address...
Any Ideas?
Thank you!
I use Recalbox 7.1.1 / x64 .....