What format for external HDD
robmcc83 last edited by
Hi all,
purchased a 128gb sd card and im having a hard time copying files over the network to the pi 3 with recalbox 7.1.1
Smaller roms are fine but trying to copy over my psx and sega cd roms over the network is just causing crashes and hangups.
so ive decided to use a external hard drive i have spare for the roms and would just like to know what is the best way to format this for recalbox for example fat32, exfat, ext4 or ntfs.
Thanks in advance
Rob
LonnySamson Banned last edited by
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
Hi,
All my usb sticks and 2.5" HDs are fat32, and I've never had a problem
Alexandre M last edited by
@robmcc83
Bonjour.
De mon coté avec mon NESPI CASE, j' ai un disque dur WD Blue en SATA 500 Go. Si je format en Fat32, j' ai systématiquement au démarrage lorsque je vais dans le menu un freeze du menu pendant 70 secondes. J' ai donc formaté mon disque dur en ExtFat et je n' ai plus de soucis.
robmcc83 last edited by
My drive is also a wd blue and I have the snespi case so very similar setup im probably best to go with extfat then, will give it a try when I get a moment. Does the drive have to have a mbr or gpt partition table or does recalbox support both.
Thanks for your help
Scavy Global moderator
RustyMG last edited by
@robmcc83 @Scavy
Hi both,
Currently been using a Western Digital 2tb 2.5", a Samsung 1Tb 2.5", and an oooold 320gig ancient 2.5" on my Recalbox 6 and 7 installs for several years, all fat32 format, and all have never ever missed a beat or froze.
They are fat32 simply as that's the format they were in before I used them for my Retro gaming and I was too lazy to reformat them !