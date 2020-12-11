What format for external HDD

Hi all,

purchased a 128gb sd card and im having a hard time copying files over the network to the pi 3 with recalbox 7.1.1

Smaller roms are fine but trying to copy over my psx and sega cd roms over the network is just causing crashes and hangups.

so ive decided to use a external hard drive i have spare for the roms and would just like to know what is the best way to format this for recalbox for example fat32, exfat, ext4 or ntfs.

Thanks in advance

Rob