Does the Trust GXT540 Works on Recalbox 7.x?
-
HotaruSama last edited by HotaruSama
Hi everyone,
Some time ago, I bought a Trust GXT540 to use in my Recalbox 6.1, but, altought it was recognized (kind of), It was impossible to map the buttons and make it work (even switching between the Xinput and DInput modes). I ended up returning it and buying a generic PS3 controller, but now that one does not work in Recalbox 7.1. I would like to know if anyone has been able to make GXT540 works on Recalbox 7.x. I like that gamepad by its price and also because it has vibration. I know Logitech F310 works well, but that one does not have vibration and it's less confortable. Thanks for any advice.