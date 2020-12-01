Xbox one controller BT W/ recall box 7.1.1-reloaded
ttvaj
I’ve been successful with pairing my Bluetooth Xbox one controller with Retropie, decided to try out recal box, have been unable thus far to pair the controller.
I’ve tried mount/remount rw and editing /etc/modprobe.d/Bluetooth.conf but the setting resets itself after reboot. -file is read only, will not edit.
I’ve tried to edit recalbox.conf
But the setting makes no difference.
I can see the controller when I do the search, it just will not pair.
Running recalbox 7.1.1-reloaded
Pi4
Thank you in advance for any help on this.
Sad to say, I may have to switch back to retropie.