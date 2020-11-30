  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. GamePad/GPIO/USB encoder
  5. Unable to pair Switch Pro Controller on RPI3B+/4 with RB7

Unable to pair Switch Pro Controller on RPI3B+/4 with RB7

  • nullvolt

    Hi guys,

    I can't get my Switch Pro Controller to pair on RPI 3B+ with RB7.1.1. I press the pairing button on the controller until the LEDs keep moving back and forth like on Knight Rider's KITT.
    Then I select "Connect Bluetooth Controller" from the menu, the controller shows up as Pro Controller, i select it, it says "working..." for a long time, then it says "can't connect controller" or something similar.

    What I tried:

    • RPI 3B+ internal BT
    • TP-Link UB400 external bt-stick, finds a lot more devices but still doesnt pair with Switch Pro Controller
    • disabled internal bt (dtoverlay=pi3-disable-bt), same result as expected, bt-stick seems to work fine
    • disabled bluetooth_ertm in recalbox.conf, same result
    • borrowed RPI4 Board
    • bought a brand new never paired with anything before second Switch Pro Controller, same result

    I'm out of ideas I guess... 😕

    Thanks for reading, excuse my English, regards from Germany
    Andreas

    0
  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello

    can you test with bluetoothctl command in ssh :

    bluetoothctl

    Find you mac:adress AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF

    and try theses commands :

    pair AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
connect AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
trust AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
    0
  • nullvolt

    It says:
    Device 34:2F:BD:63:E4:91 not available

    0
switch 78 unable 27 pair 19 rb7 8 rpi3b4 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

314
Online

80.5k
Users

21.6k
Topics

158.1k
Posts