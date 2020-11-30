Unable to pair Switch Pro Controller on RPI3B+/4 with RB7
-
nullvolt last edited by
Hi guys,
I can't get my Switch Pro Controller to pair on RPI 3B+ with RB7.1.1. I press the pairing button on the controller until the LEDs keep moving back and forth like on Knight Rider's KITT.
Then I select "Connect Bluetooth Controller" from the menu, the controller shows up as Pro Controller, i select it, it says "working..." for a long time, then it says "can't connect controller" or something similar.
What I tried:
- RPI 3B+ internal BT
- TP-Link UB400 external bt-stick, finds a lot more devices but still doesnt pair with Switch Pro Controller
- disabled internal bt (dtoverlay=pi3-disable-bt), same result as expected, bt-stick seems to work fine
- disabled bluetooth_ertm in recalbox.conf, same result
- borrowed RPI4 Board
- bought a brand new never paired with anything before second Switch Pro Controller, same result
I'm out of ideas I guess...
Thanks for reading, excuse my English, regards from Germany
Andreas
-
Hello
can you test with bluetoothctl command in ssh :
bluetoothctl
Find you mac:adress AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
and try theses commands :
pair AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF connect AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF trust AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
-
nullvolt last edited by
It says:
Device 34:2F:BD:63:E4:91 not available