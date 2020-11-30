....launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
-
Darth Arafa last edited by
As I said in the title I am getting this error in the log of emulation station (Portable Build) I have updated as much as I can, googled a lot & I am still getting this with about 1/4 of my emulators. Any help will be greatly appreciated as I am giving my mother a portable copy for christmas.
See below for my logfile.
lvl2: Parsing XML file "J://.emulationstation/roms/zxspectrum/gamelist.xml"...
lvl1: Unknown platform for system "Kodi" (platform "kodi" from list "kodi")
lvl2: Parsing XML file "J://.emulationstation/gamelists/Kodi/gamelist.xml"...
lvl2: req sound [basic.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: getting volume as 9 ( from float 0.09)
lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\Kodi\kodi.bat"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 1, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 1, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pce_fast_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pcengine\Fantasy Zone (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 2, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 2, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pce_fast_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\tg16\Aero Blasters (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 3, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 3, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gamegear\Aa Harimanada (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 4, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 4, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\picodrive_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\segacd\3 Ninjas Kick Back (USA).chd"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 5, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 5, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\picodrive_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sega32x\Golf Magazine 36 Great Holes Starring Fred Couples (Japan, USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 6, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 6, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\megadrive\16t (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 7, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 7, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [basic.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\mastersystem\Addams Family, The (Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 8, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 8, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sg-1000\Bank Panic (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 9, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 9, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\desmume_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\nds\1 vs 100 (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 10, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 10, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mgba_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gba\007 - Everything or Nothing (USA, Europe) (En,Fr,De).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 11, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 11, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\gambatte_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gbc\007 - The World Is Not Enough (USA, Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 12, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 12, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\gambatte_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gb\2nd Space (Asia) (Unl).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 13, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 13, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_vb_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\virtualboy\3-D Tetris (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 14, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 14, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mupen64plus_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\n64\007 - The World Is Not Enough (USA).n64"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 15, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 15, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\snes9x_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\snes\3 Ninjas Kick Back (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 16, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 16, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\snes9x_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sfc\Mystic Ark (Japan) (Translated En).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 17, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 17, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\nestopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\fds\19 - Neunzehn (Japan) (Translated En).zip"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 18, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 18, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\nestopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\fds\Ai Senshi Nicol (Japan).zip"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 19, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 19, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\nestopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\famicom\1991 Du Ma Racing (China) (Translated En).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 20, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 20, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\nestopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\nes\10-Yard Fight (USA, Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 21, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 21, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\handy_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarilynx\A.P.B. - All Points Bulletin (USA, Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 22, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 22, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarist\10th Frame (USA).st"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 23, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 23, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarist\Aaargh! (Europe).st"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 24, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 24, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\prosystem_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari7800\Ace of Aces (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 25, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 25, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari5200\Asteroids (USA) (Proto).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 26, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 26, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\stella_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari2600\2005 Minigame Multicart (USA) (Unl).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 27, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 27, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fuse_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\zxspectrum\007 - Licence to Kill (Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 28, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 28, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_wswan_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\wonderswancolor\Alchemist Marie & Elie - Futari no Atelier (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 29, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 29, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_wswan_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\wonderswan\Anchorz Field (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 30, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 30, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\o2em_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\videopac\4 in 1 Row (Europe).zip"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 31, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 31, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\o2em_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\videopac\Alien Invaders - Plus (USA, Europe).zip"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 32, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 32, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\vecx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\vectrex\Armor..Attack (World).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 33, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 33, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\scummvm\t7g.svm"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 34, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 34, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\scummvm\baseball2001.svm"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 35, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 35, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pc\1830.bat"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 9009!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 36, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 36, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_ngp_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\ngpc\Baseball Stars Color (World) (En,Ja).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 37, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 37, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_ngp_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\ngp\Baseball Stars (Japan, Europe).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 38, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 38, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fba_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\neogeo\2020bb.zip"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 39, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 39, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fmsx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\msx\10-Yard Fight (Japan).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 40, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 40, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\daphne-1.0v-win32\daphne.exe "J:\.emulationstation\roms\daphne\astron.daphne"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 41, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 41, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\winvice\x64.exe "J:\.emulationstation\roms\c64$100,000 Pyramid, The (USA).zip"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 42, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 42, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\puae_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\amiga\1000Miglia_v1.1b.lha"
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 43, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 43, device index: 0)
lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]
lvl2: (missing)
lvl2: Attempting to launch game...
lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pcfx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pcfx\Anime Freak FX Vol 1.chd"
lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!
lvl2: Creating surface...
lvl2: Created window successfully.
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 44, device index: 0)
lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 44, device index: 0)
lvl2: EmulationStation cleanly shutting down.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
I am getting this error in the log of emulation station (Portable Build) I have updated as much as I can
There is no "Portable Build" of Emulationstation in Recalbox, nor is there any way you can update the version of Emulationstation by yourself as you quote.
Are you using Recalbox? If so, which version (say the version, do not say "the last")?