....launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

As I said in the title I am getting this error in the log of emulation station (Portable Build) I have updated as much as I can, googled a lot & I am still getting this with about 1/4 of my emulators. Any help will be greatly appreciated as I am giving my mother a portable copy for christmas.

See below for my logfile.

lvl2: Parsing XML file "J://.emulationstation/roms/zxspectrum/gamelist.xml"...

lvl1: Unknown platform for system "Kodi" (platform "kodi" from list "kodi")

lvl2: Parsing XML file "J://.emulationstation/gamelists/Kodi/gamelist.xml"...

lvl2: req sound [basic.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: getting volume as 9 ( from float 0.09)

lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\Kodi\kodi.bat"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 1, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 1, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pce_fast_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pcengine\Fantasy Zone (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 2, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 2, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pce_fast_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\tg16\Aero Blasters (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 3, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 3, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gamegear\Aa Harimanada (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 4, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 4, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\picodrive_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\segacd\3 Ninjas Kick Back (USA).chd"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 5, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 5, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\picodrive_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sega32x\Golf Magazine 36 Great Holes Starring Fred Couples (Japan, USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 6, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 6, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\megadrive\16t (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 7, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 7, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [basic.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\mastersystem\Addams Family, The (Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 8, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 8, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\genesis_plus_gx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sg-1000\Bank Panic (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 9, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 9, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\desmume_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

ds\1 vs 100 (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 10, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 10, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mgba_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gba\007 - Everything or Nothing (USA, Europe) (En,Fr,De).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 11, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 11, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\gambatte_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gbc\007 - The World Is Not Enough (USA, Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 12, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 12, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\gambatte_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\gb\2nd Space (Asia) (Unl).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 13, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 13, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_vb_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\virtualboy\3-D Tetris (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 14, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 14, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mupen64plus_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

64\007 - The World Is Not Enough (USA).n64"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 15, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 15, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\snes9x_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\snes\3 Ninjas Kick Back (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 16, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 16, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\snes9x_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\sfc\Mystic Ark (Japan) (Translated En).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 17, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 17, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores

estopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\fds\19 - Neunzehn (Japan) (Translated En).zip"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 18, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 18, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores

estopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\fds\Ai Senshi Nicol (Japan).zip"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 19, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 19, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores

estopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\famicom\1991 Du Ma Racing (China) (Translated En).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 20, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 20, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores

estopia_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

es\10-Yard Fight (USA, Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 21, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 21, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\handy_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarilynx\A.P.B. - All Points Bulletin (USA, Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 22, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 22, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarist\10th Frame (USA).st"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 23, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 23, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atarist\Aaargh! (Europe).st"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 24, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 24, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\prosystem_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari7800\Ace of Aces (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 25, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 25, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\hatari_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari5200\Asteroids (USA) (Proto).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 26, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 26, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\stella_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\atari2600\2005 Minigame Multicart (USA) (Unl).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 27, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 27, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fuse_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\zxspectrum\007 - Licence to Kill (Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 28, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 28, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_wswan_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\wonderswancolor\Alchemist Marie & Elie - Futari no Atelier (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 29, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 29, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_wswan_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\wonderswan\Anchorz Field (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 30, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 30, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\o2em_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\videopac\4 in 1 Row (Europe).zip"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 31, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 31, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\o2em_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\videopac\Alien Invaders - Plus (USA, Europe).zip"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 32, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 32, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\vecx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\vectrex\Armor..Attack (World).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 33, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 33, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\scummvm\t7g.svm"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 34, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 34, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\scummvm\baseball2001.svm"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 35, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 35, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pc\1830.bat"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 9009!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 36, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 36, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_ngp_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

gpc\Baseball Stars Color (World) (En,Ja).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 37, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 37, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_ngp_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

gp\Baseball Stars (Japan, Europe).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 38, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 38, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fba_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms

eogeo\2020bb.zip"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 39, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 39, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\fmsx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\msx\10-Yard Fight (Japan).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 40, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 40, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\daphne-1.0v-win32\daphne.exe "J:\.emulationstation\roms\daphne\astron.daphne"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 41, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 41, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\winvice\x64.exe "J:\.emulationstation\roms\c64$100,000 Pyramid, The (USA).zip"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 42, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 42, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\puae_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\amiga\1000Miglia_v1.1b.lha"

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 43, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 43, device index: 0)

lvl2: req sound [detailed.launch]

lvl2: (missing)

lvl2: Attempting to launch game...

lvl2: %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\retroarch.exe -L %HOME%.emulationstation\systems\retroarch\cores\mednafen_pcfx_libretro.dll "J:\.emulationstation\roms\pcfx\Anime Freak FX Vol 1.chd"

lvl1: ...launch terminated with nonzero exit code 1!

lvl2: Creating surface...

lvl2: Created window successfully.

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 44, device index: 0)

lvl2: Added known joystick XInput Controller #1 (instance ID: 44, device index: 0)

lvl2: EmulationStation cleanly shutting down.