checksum rpi3 download
-
hyamanieu last edited by
Hi dear devs,
I have downloaded both
recalbox-rpi3.img.xz.sha1and
recalbox-rpi3.img.xzfrom respectively https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz.sha1 and https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/download/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz (as on found download.recalbox.com). Well the checksum fails.
cat-ing the sha1 file
80e4d0916ef8249aa2d708a13c2f5cfffdf4db30 recalbox-rpi3.img.xz, while
sha1suming the downloaded image gives me
23b9693c6d8e04c6841ee4271ae8574a77599e8c recalbox-rpi3.img.xz. I have redownloaded twice. Still same checksum output. Is there an error on the download side or is it from me?
I have installed Imager 1.4 using Ubuntu's snap. It's failing the install and it can't open the compressed file, so it seems there is an error with it...
Are there mirror links? Or peer2peer?