COTTON 2 on Recalbox?!
Has anyone managed to play COTTON 2? I can start the game via mame but i play in slow motion, so it is unplayable. the romset should be right (mame2003) so is the game simply not supported yet?
Cotton 2 works perfectly fine here. Recabox x86/64 version. Perhaps a performance issue with your system (RPI ?)
@Scorpio70 do you use mame or fba / fbneo? can you give a little hint where to find that working rom?
@neo207 My bad, you're right, mame version is slow. You should give a try to saturn version which is nearly the same and runs smoothly...
jonas last edited by
@neo207 , I've read somewhere that Sega ST-V games (Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang, Radiant Silvergun and some others) are playable using a RPi4 with AdvanceMAME.
AdvanceMAME was not working correctly with RB 7.01, but it's supposed to be fixed now with RB 7.1. I have not upgraded from 7.0.1yet, so I cannot confirm.
many websites indicate major performance loss with cotton 2 and cotton boomerang (among other stv games)
thank you, guys. so i guess i have to wait until one of the developers is interested in the game being playable on recalbox (at least with rpi4)
@Scorpio70 so i cannot find a saturn folder in the roms folder. how do you play saturn games on a recalbox? are you using a raspberry pi or are you playing on windows ?