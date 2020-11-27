7.0.1 and RPi4 with Tankstick2 w/tri-mode

  1. Home
  • gdenton

    In the configuration settings, my X-Arcade Tankstick 2 w/tri-mode is detected and all buttons are mapped properly. However, when I launch any emulator... neither side of the (2player) controls work nor are detected in any way. I have to use my usb keyboard to exit.

    Thoughts? I haven't found anything specific from X-Arcade nor here so far... I'm feeling it could be an order of control selection issue, but P1 and P2 are set to the two sides of the tankstick2. I don't know how to find the right config to ensure the emulator chooses the correct interface.

