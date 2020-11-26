  1. Home
  5. Rii i8+ problem pairing with RP4

  • Fefo81

    Hi guys! I have problems pairing the Rii i8+ mini keyboard to RP4 7.0.1
    I didn’t have any issue with RP3 b 6.0.1. This mini keyboard is sold with a dongle so I needed just to plug it in the RP and it was pairing automatically.
    I have also noticed the mini keyboard is working when I’m really close but not if I’m distancing a little bit. I have done some experiments with my laptop and the keyboard is working perfectly. So it’s an issue with the RP4.

    Cheers

