n64 doesn't work
-
JayX last edited by
Hello!
Is something additional required for running n64 roms? I tried different roms (z64, n64 - all unarchived) on different x86 PCs and no one works.
Could you help me please?
Megadrive, nes, snes and many other systems work fine.
-
airdream Theme moderator
Did you tried another core?
-
JayX last edited by
@airdream no, but I've found out there are problems with bios. I'll try to solve.
-
Pitch64 last edited by
There is no bios for n64, only the 64dd which have its own directory.