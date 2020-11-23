Recalbox 7.0.1 Remap pad problem
-
Hi everyone,
I have a slight problem with Recalbox 7.0.1. When i try to remap my Ps4 controller ( or other USB 10 buttons ones ) i cannot confirm the remap.
I do all, and when i have choice between OK and CANCEL ( A or B ) only the B button ( cancel ) works.
Even enter on keyboard doesn't work.
What to do...because no hotkey in games is just a pain in the ass.
-
@Benzitor hello
Is your PS4 pad an official une ?
When you plug it (with a USB câble or bt) isn't it automatically plugged ?
-
@Scavy Yes official. And it works just fine, except the remapping of the controller keys.
It actually works through, until i need to confirm. At this point, it just doesn't allow me to confirm. i can only cancel.
It is very frustrating because without a keyboard, i cannot exit games.
And it does the same with a plugged one, or a Bluetooth one.
-
@Benzitor can you connect with SSH and give us the result of this command :
sdl2-jstest --list
-
login as: root
root@192.168.2.42's password:
sdl2-jstest --list
error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops
Found 1 joystick(s)
Joystick Name: 'Wireless Controller'
Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event3'
Joystick GUID: 050000004c050000c405000000810000
Joystick Number: 0
Number of Axes: 6
Number of Buttons: 13
Number of Hats: 1
Number of Balls: 0
GameControllerConfig:
Name: 'PS4 Controller'
Mapping: '050000004c050000c405000000810000,PS4 Controller,a:b0,b:b1,back:b8,dpdown:h0.4,dpleft:h0.8,dpright:h0.2,dpup:h0.1,guide:b10,leftshoulder:b4,leftstick:b11,lefttrigger:a2,leftx:a0,lefty:a1,rightshoulder:b5,rightstick:b12,righttrigger:a5,rightx:a3,righty:a4,start:b9,x:b3,y:b2,'
Axis code 0: 0
Axis code 1: 1
Axis code 2: 2
Axis code 3: 3
Axis code 4: 4
Axis code 5: 5
Button code 0: 304
Button code 1: 305
Button code 2: 307
Button code 3: 308
Button code 4: 310
Button code 5: 311
Button code 6: 312
Button code 7: 313
Button code 8: 314
Button code 9: 315
Button code 10: 316
Button code 11: 317
Button code 12: 318
Hat code 0: 16
-
@Benzitor thanx, i ask to the devs.