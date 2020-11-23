  1. Home
  5. Recalbox 7.0.1 Remap pad problem

  • Benzitor

    Hi everyone,

    I have a slight problem with Recalbox 7.0.1. When i try to remap my Ps4 controller ( or other USB 10 buttons ones ) i cannot confirm the remap.
    I do all, and when i have choice between OK and CANCEL ( A or B ) only the B button ( cancel ) works.
    Even enter on keyboard doesn't work.

    What to do...because no hotkey in games is just a pain in the ass.

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Benzitor hello
    Is your PS4 pad an official une ?
    When you plug it (with a USB câble or bt) isn't it automatically plugged ?

  • Benzitor

    @Scavy Yes official. And it works just fine, except the remapping of the controller keys.
    It actually works through, until i need to confirm. At this point, it just doesn't allow me to confirm. i can only cancel.
    It is very frustrating because without a keyboard, i cannot exit games.
    And it does the same with a plugged one, or a Bluetooth one.

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Benzitor can you connect with SSH and give us the result of this command :
    sdl2-jstest --list

  • Benzitor

    login as: root
    root@192.168.2.42's password:

    sdl2-jstest --list

    error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops
    Found 1 joystick(s)

    Joystick Name: 'Wireless Controller'
    Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event3'
    Joystick GUID: 050000004c050000c405000000810000
    Joystick Number: 0
    Number of Axes: 6
    Number of Buttons: 13
    Number of Hats: 1
    Number of Balls: 0
    GameControllerConfig:
    Name: 'PS4 Controller'
    Mapping: '050000004c050000c405000000810000,PS4 Controller,a:b0,b:b1,back:b8,dpdown:h0.4,dpleft:h0.8,dpright:h0.2,dpup:h0.1,guide:b10,leftshoulder:b4,leftstick:b11,lefttrigger:a2,leftx:a0,lefty:a1,rightshoulder:b5,rightstick:b12,righttrigger:a5,rightx:a3,righty:a4,start:b9,x:b3,y:b2,'
    Axis code 0: 0
    Axis code 1: 1
    Axis code 2: 2
    Axis code 3: 3
    Axis code 4: 4
    Axis code 5: 5
    Button code 0: 304
    Button code 1: 305
    Button code 2: 307
    Button code 3: 308
    Button code 4: 310
    Button code 5: 311
    Button code 6: 312
    Button code 7: 313
    Button code 8: 314
    Button code 9: 315
    Button code 10: 316
    Button code 11: 317
    Button code 12: 318
    Hat code 0: 16

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Benzitor thanx, i ask to the devs.

