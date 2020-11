Guys,

I would like some support, I'm unable to change the resolution for the Recalbox 7.0.1 UI from the 640x480 to something better (like 1920x1080) using HDMI.

I looked into all menus to check where I can get this sorted but couldn't find. It's my first time using Recalbox and that's why I got a little bit lost.

Any help would be very appreciated.

Thanks!