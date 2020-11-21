MAME - Gamepad PS3 - how-to buttons config?
Hi all,
I've no problems to (automatically) configure my PS3 Gamepad / Bluetooth and use it for a myriad of systems, except MAME / Arcade until now.
Since most of these ROMs / systems are special, is there another way of configuring input devices / buttons for these arcade / MAME games? Or what is the idea, that each ROM has to be configured on its own (e.g. within Retroarch / Op
tions / Input configuration ?)
My specs: rpi 3b+, rb 7.0.1, Gamepad: Standard PS3 Bluetooth
Thanks,
fredisback81