MAME - Gamepad PS3 - how-to buttons config?

  • fredisback81

    Hi all,

    I've no problems to (automatically) configure my PS3 Gamepad / Bluetooth and use it for a myriad of systems, except MAME / Arcade until now.

    Since most of these ROMs / systems are special, is there another way of configuring input devices / buttons for these arcade / MAME games? Or what is the idea, that each ROM has to be configured on its own (e.g. within Retroarch / Op
    tions / Input configuration ?)

    My specs: rpi 3b+, rb 7.0.1, Gamepad: Standard PS3 Bluetooth

    Thanks,
    fredisback81

