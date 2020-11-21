Generic PS3 Controller no longer work in Recalbox 7.0.1
-
HotaruSama last edited by
Hi everyone,
I recently upgraded my Recalbox 6.1 to 7.0.1. I have a generic PS3 controller and, although it never worked with bluetooth, It always worked perfectly using an usb cable and Recalbox recognized it as a PS3 Controller. I did a fresh install of Recalbox 7.0.1 and copied back my roms, but now, my controller is not recognized, even using usb cable. I looked at recalbox config file and the PS3 controller option is enabled. Also, I tried the three driver options (bluez, official and Shanwan), but none of them worked. Is there any additional config or file I must download to make this controller to work in 7.0.1? Thanks in advance for any help.
-
HotaruSama last edited by
@HotaruSama OK, so I did some tests, and I can confirm, that the problem only happens with Raspberry Pi 4. I have a Raspberry Pi 3B, and I did also a fresh install of 7.0.1 on it, and my generic PS3 controller is immediately recognized and works like a charm. So it seems there's a missing driver or config in the Pi 4 version of Recalbox. Is there any workaround for it? I can't use my Pi3 for recalbox because I need it for a project, and because of that, I bought the Pi 4 for Recalbox. I hope anyone can help me.