Unzip error command line
-
MickLaBrique last edited by MickLaBrique
Hi,
To get better performance, i transfer zip or 7z files into the recalbox share partition. Then I connect using putty (root account). In 6.1.1 with my RPi3, it was ok. In 7.0.1 with my New Rpi 4, I m facing 2 issues :
- i m not able to chmod +x a .sh file, it does not modify the execution right
- when using unzip command line I always get an error message (Bad file or bomb file)
Are there any workaround to these issues ?
Regards