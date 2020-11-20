  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Unzip error command line

Unzip error command line

  • MickLaBrique

    Hi,
    To get better performance, i transfer zip or 7z files into the recalbox share partition. Then I connect using putty (root account). In 6.1.1 with my RPi3, it was ok. In 7.0.1 with my New Rpi 4, I m facing 2 issues :

    • i m not able to chmod +x a .sh file, it does not modify the execution right
    • when using unzip command line I always get an error message (Bad file or bomb file)

    Are there any workaround to these issues ?

    Regards

    0
line 7 unzip 2
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

289
Online

80.3k
Users

21.5k
Topics

157.0k
Posts