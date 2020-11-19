Kodi start no signal.
zamalek89
Hi i am total noob.
I bought rpi 4 b 4gb and loaded recalbox on sd card.
Booted up no display. I goolgled and found out i have to edit the config file. Hdmi-group=2 Hdmi-mode=28
Now recalbox boots and works but when n choose kodi on menu the screen goes blank and tv says signal lost.
If i plug out the hdmi cable and then blindly select kodi wait a few moments and plug hdmi back in i get display.
What am i doing wrong?
Please help!!!!
Zing
@zamalek89 It looks like a known Rpi4 bug, but it seems that the kodi will be updated in the next version of Recalbox:
zamalek89
@Zing hi thank you for the info.
Is there a workaround.
I want to boot kodi at startup for wife and kids and only use recalbox when i am home.