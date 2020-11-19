  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. No sound after startup HDMI to DVI

No sound after startup HDMI to DVI

  • richrob18

    Recalbox v6.0 Dragonblaze

    I've connected a Dell2007FPB to my Raspberry Pi 3b+ using an HDMI to DVI cable.

    I've connected speakers to the 3.5mm headphone jack of my Pi. I get sound on startup of the splash screen on Recalbox, but get no sound during the games or on the main menu.
    I've read loads of forum posts and scoured the internet. I've forced sound to the headphone jack but this still doesn't help.

    Any tips would be gratefully received.
    I

    0
  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello
    no support for old version

    You need to install recaclbox 7.0.1

    0
hdmi 173 sound 104 dvi 35 startup 23
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

322
Online

80.3k
Users

21.5k
Topics

156.9k
Posts