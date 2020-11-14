n64 controller configuration with mupen64 on 7.0.1

hi everyone,

I bought 3 n64 controllers (SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)) which I somehow cant't get use my settings from mupen64plus.cfg.

When I set n64.configfile=dummy in recalbox.conf the controllers won't work at all, otherwise the default recalbox mapping is used. With n64.configfile=dummy after starting a n64 game a box is shown which tells me the controller is not configured.

I noticed that neither mupen64plus.conf nor InputAutoCfg.ini are ever updated. Actually InputAutoCfg.ini didn't even exist (I created it on my own just for testing)

Accoring some thread I deleted mupen64/input.xml, but it was not re-created as well.

I'm quite sure my mappings are correct, because I crosschecked with a mupen64plus.conf on my computer where the controllers work fine.

Board Model: raspberry pi 4b

Sd Card: SanDisk Extreme 128 GB

Controller: miadore Retro 64-Bit (SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput))

Emulators: tested all 3

I found a thread where there same problem was reported, but only after the original problem was already solved:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21817/generic-usb-n64-controller-config-with-mupen64plus/7

Regards