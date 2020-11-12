BIOS mismatch - even with same MD5?

Hello

Eventually, I got all BIOS files for Recalbox 7.0.1 - my BIOS library is 100 complet. But all of a sudden, I noticed that Recalbox complains on one, single BIOS - just since today!? The last time I checked the BIOS section, I sure all BIOS very complet and with correct MD5 checksum.

Look at my screenshot; it shows the MD5 checksum file of my "scph101.bin" file which I copied to the Recalbox. I've double checked it several times. The BIOS "scph101.bin" which I copied to the bios folder has for sure the same MD5 as requested - nevertheless Recalbox complains about the checksum???

I noticed that Recalbox displays every BIOS checksum in lower letters, except this one. Could it be, that Recalbox compairs the MD5 somehwo case sesitive?

Regards