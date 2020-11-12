  1. Home
BIOS mismatch - even with same MD5?

  • RK.aus.S

    Hello

    Eventually, I got all BIOS files for Recalbox 7.0.1 - my BIOS library is 100 complet. But all of a sudden, I noticed that Recalbox complains on one, single BIOS - just since today!? The last time I checked the BIOS section, I sure all BIOS very complet and with correct MD5 checksum.

    Bios.jpg

    Look at my screenshot; it shows the MD5 checksum file of my "scph101.bin" file which I copied to the Recalbox. I've double checked it several times. The BIOS "scph101.bin" which I copied to the bios folder has for sure the same MD5 as requested - nevertheless Recalbox complains about the checksum???

    I noticed that Recalbox displays every BIOS checksum in lower letters, except this one. Could it be, that Recalbox compairs the MD5 somehwo case sesitive?

    Regards

  • RK.aus.S

    Since I couldn't edit my previous post anymore, here an additional information.
    The new BIOS check feature of Recalbox 7 itself doesn't complain about this "scph101.bin" file.

    So it seams (for me) to be quite sure; this could/must be a bug.

    screenshot-2020-11-12T19-56-57-116Z.png

    screenshot-2020-11-12T20-00-57-282Z.png

  • Pitch64

    The manager is not up to date. Use the bios checker like you did until now 🙂

  • RK.aus.S

    Thanks for clarification.
    It's a bit confusing, since this BIOS was regarded as correct all the days before...

  • olivierdroid92
    Global moderator
    Tester

