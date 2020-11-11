[Pi 4] Problème/issue Gamecon Driver GPIO4

[In English below]

Bonjour,

Récent détenteur d'un Raspberry Pi 4, j'ai voulu mener un projet d'installation dans un châssis d'une Nintendo NES HS, en récupérant les boutons alim/reset et les manettes d'origine via un câblage sur le GPIO.

Les boutons ON/OFF, reset et la LED fonctionnent parfaitement après activation dans recalbox.conf :

system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET

J'ai ensuite activé le Gamecon Driver, et le mappage des contrôleurs dans le fichier, comme indiqué ici https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/controleurs/gpio/jouez-avec-votre-manette-originale-en-utilisant-gamecon :

## Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1) controllers.gamecon.enabled=1 ## gamecon_args controllers.gamecon.args=map=0,0,2,2

Le port manette sur le GPIO7 fonctionne, mais je n'arrive pas à faire fonctionner le second sur GPIO4. Quand j'intervertis les 2 GPIO, le second port sur GPIO7 fonctionne bien, et le premier sur GPIO4 non. J'ai essayé avec un autre cordon sur le GPIO4 au cas où il soit défectueux, même résultat.

Comme j'utilise les pins 3, 5 et 6 du GPIO, je ne peux pas allouer les GPIO2 et GPIO3 en substitution pour les manettes NES...

Ce topic permet à priori de modifier les GPIO utilisés pour les interrupteurs en façade, mais je ne sais pas comment modifier ces fichiers et mettre à jour mon système Recalbox ensuite : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8657/start-stop-button-gpio-4-player-controls-gamecon-driver/9

Avez-vous une piste, un conseil à me donner pour faire fonctionner ce second port manette NES ? Je ne pense pas que le problème soit matériel, peut-être une config à activer dans un fichier...

Merci d'avance !

Hi everyone !

I recently got a Raspberry Pi model 4, I decided to use it in a Nintendo NES case, as a retrogaming station. I wanted to be able to reuse the on/off and reset switches plus the 2 NES controllers, using the GPIO pins.

On/off, Reset and status LED work fine after settings activated in recalbox.conf :

system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET

Then I put settings for Gamecon activation and mapping in the same file, as written here https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/controleurs/gpio/jouez-avec-votre-manette-originale-en-utilisant-gamecon :

## Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1) controllers.gamecon.enabled=1 ## gamecon_args controllers.gamecon.args=map=0,0,2,2

The controller connected through GPIO7 works well, but not the one which uses GPIO4. When I invert GPIO4 and GPIO7, the other controller works fine, but of course the first one not. I tried to replace the wire between GPIO4 and the controller connector, experiencing the same issue.

As I already use 3, 5 and 6 pins of GPIO for power and reset switches + LED, I can't use GPIO2 or GPIO3 instead of GPIO4...

This topic explains how to change the GPIO used for On/off/reset/LED, but I don't know how to use it to remap the GPIO and update my Recalbox system : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8657/start-stop-button-gpio-4-player-controls-gamecon-driver/9.

Thanks a lot, if someone has a solution to help me to solve this problem ! I don't think it's something regarding hardware, maybe some config file...