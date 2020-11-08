problem with recalbox overscan
Im using a raspberry pi 4 and recalbox 7.0.1 reloaded on an 85in lg tv the bottom of my tv screen has the icons cut off like its a bit zoomed in i changed my tv to direct and also tried 16/9 input and tried overscan option in es that puts a black bar on all sides of the tv does anyone know how i can set a custom resolution or fix the zoomed in effect thanks in advanced.
@James-Anderson Read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration